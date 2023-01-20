SAIC Unveils New Data Science Platform Named 'Tenjin'

by

Science Applications International Corp SAIC has launched Tenjin , a new low-code to full-code artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) development and orchestration platform.

has launched , a new low-code to full-code artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) development and orchestration platform. Powered by Dataiku, Tenjin provides customers with AI and ML model development, training, deployment, automation, data preparation and data visualization.

Tenjin increases accessibility and understanding of AI and ML, helping enterprises to build their own path to mission-focused solutions.

The platform allows government customers to address common problems, such as fusing disparate data types or extracting important information from files.

"Our partnership with SAIC extends these capabilities to mission owners, often in disconnected environments, and enables them to tackle complex AI and ML challenges at speed and scale," said Mark Elszy, vice president of Public Sector at Dataiku.

Price Action : SAIC shares traded higher by 0.50% at $101.40 on the last check Friday.

: SAIC shares traded higher by 0.50% at $101.40 on the last check Friday. Photo Via Company

