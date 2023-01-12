SAIC Bags $349M Contract To Support US Navy Tactical Networks

- Science Application International Corp SAIC has secured a $349 million contract from the U.S. Navy.
- The award is to continue supporting In-Service Engineering Agent (ISEA) functions for Afloat and Ashore Tactical Networks (TACNET).
- Under the five-year contract, SAIC will continue to provide management, engineering, technical, integrated logistics, configuration management, and life cycle support.
- For more than 15 years, SAIC has supported the Navy's TACNET program by providing systems engineering services.
- "Our expertise in network engineering, modernization, sustainment and logistics positions us to provide long-term support to the U.S. Navy for afloat and ashore networks," said Bob Genter, president, Defense & Civilian Sector at SAIC.
- SAIC will primarily perform work under this contract in San Diego, California.
- Also Read: SAIC Pockets Federal Aviation Administration IDIQ Contract To Support Programs
- Price Action: SAIC shares are trading higher by 0.10% at $106.76 on the last check Thursday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.