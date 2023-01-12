SAIC Bags $349M Contract To Support US Navy Tactical Networks

by

Science Application International Corp SAIC has secured a $349 million contract from the U.S. Navy.

The award is to continue supporting In-Service Engineering Agent (ISEA) functions for Afloat and Ashore Tactical Networks (TACNET).

Under the five-year contract, SAIC will continue to provide management, engineering, technical, integrated logistics, configuration management, and life cycle support.

For more than 15 years, SAIC has supported the Navy's TACNET program by providing systems engineering services.

"Our expertise in network engineering, modernization, sustainment and logistics positions us to provide long-term support to the U.S. Navy for afloat and ashore networks," said Bob Genter, president, Defense & Civilian Sector at SAIC.

SAIC will primarily perform work under this contract in San Diego, California.

