SAIC Pockets Federal Aviation Administration IDIQ Contract To Support Programs

by

Science Applications International Corp SAIC has secured a prime position to continue services through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Systems Engineering and Technical Innovative Solutions (SETIS) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract.

has secured a prime position to continue services through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Systems Engineering and Technical Innovative Solutions (SETIS) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. SAIC is one of 15 companies, including five large businesses and ten small businesses, selected for a prime position on the $2.3 billion shared-ceiling, multi-award contract.

The contract has a base period of performance of 36 months, followed by a three-year option and two two-year option periods.

SAIC will perform work in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area and at the FAA Technical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

"Our focus is on delivering advanced solutions in systems engineering, research, management, development and analysis that enable the FAA's aviation programs," said Bob Genter, president, Defense & Civilian Sector at SAIC.

The company's portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions.

Price Action: SAIC shares are trading higher by 1.99% at $107.69 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

SAIC shares are trading higher by 1.99% at $107.69 in premarket on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsGeneral