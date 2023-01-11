SAIC Pockets Federal Aviation Administration IDIQ Contract To Support Programs

- Science Applications International Corp SAIC has secured a prime position to continue services through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Systems Engineering and Technical Innovative Solutions (SETIS) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract.
- SAIC is one of 15 companies, including five large businesses and ten small businesses, selected for a prime position on the $2.3 billion shared-ceiling, multi-award contract.
- The contract has a base period of performance of 36 months, followed by a three-year option and two two-year option periods.
- SAIC will perform work in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area and at the FAA Technical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
- "Our focus is on delivering advanced solutions in systems engineering, research, management, development and analysis that enable the FAA's aviation programs," said Bob Genter, president, Defense & Civilian Sector at SAIC.
- The company's portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions.
- Price Action: SAIC shares are trading higher by 1.99% at $107.69 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
