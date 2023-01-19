Trump's Going To Like These New Poll Numbers, DeSantis Not So Much

The 2024 presidential election is over a year away, but that won’t stop polls from coming out to predict who could win in potential matchups.

A new poll could suggest good news for former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: A potential rematch between former presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden could be on the table in the 2024 presidential election. To date, only Trump has officially declared his plans to run for president in the 2024 election.

To get to a rematch with Biden, Trump will have to secure the GOP nomination, something that could come down to a two-person race between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Many polls over the last few months have seen Trump and DeSantis fairly even among Republican voters.

A new poll from Morning Consult, reported by The Hill, shows Trump having a lead as the Republican nominee at 48%, a significant lead over DeSantis at 31%.

The poll also includes other candidates, with former Vice President Mike Pence getting 8% of the vote and former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney getting 3%. Nikki Haley and Sen. Ted Cruz each receive 2% of the vote.

Morning Consult polls over the past month show Trump having a lead with around 45% to 50% of the vote and DeSantis ranging around 30%.

The poll shows DeSantis having 44% backing as the second-place candidate for those who selected Trump as their first-place vote. Comparatively, of those polled who voted for DeSantis, only around 33% back Trump as their second choice with 14% choosing Pence and 13% selecting Haley.

Trump’s favorability rating among Republican voters is 77% in the latest poll: this marked the first time over 50% in nearly a month. DeSantis has a favorability rating of around 70%.

The new poll shows in a matchup between DeSantis and Biden, DeSantis has a three-point lead of 44% to 41%. In the poll, Biden leads Trump with a vote of 43% to 40%.

Related Link: Exclusive: Benzinga Poll Unveils How U.S. Favors Biden Vs. Trump Vs. DeSantis, How Opinions Shifted Since 2020

Why It’s Important: The new poll from Morning Consult is different than many polls that show DeSantis closer to Trump in second place or in many cases ahead of the former president.

A recent poll from FiveThirtyEight supports the latest results with DeSantis seeing an edge in polls that only have two candidates to select from and Trump holding a lead when potential voters could choose from any Republican candidate.

In polls with only DeSantis and Trump as the Republican options, DeSantis holds a 48% to 43% lead. Polls with three or more candidates have Trump in the lead with 41% to 37% of the vote.

This could be an important factor in seeing who will be the favorite for the Republican party. The 2016 presidential race saw a crowded race for the GOP nomination with more than a dozen candidates initially in the race. Trump dominated the debates and gained the support of those who dropped out of the race.

A poll by Benzinga has DeSantis getting 55% of the vote to 45% for Trump for the GOP nomination. Hypothetical matchups of Biden and DeSantis, Biden and Trump have President Biden winning in both cases. Against DeSantis, Biden has a 53% to 47% lead. Against Trump, the vote is 60% Biden and 40% for Trump.

The latest poll comes when reports say Trump is ready to make his return to Twitter, a social media platform that unbanned him after Elon Musk acquired it in 2022.

Facebook, a unit of Meta Platforms Inc META, has yet to announce a decision on Trump’s two-year ban, which was up for discussion earlier this month.

Trump’s presence on Twitter and Facebook could lower the impact and engagement of his own Truth Social platform, which is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC, which has a pending merger with Trump Media & Technology Group, fell this week on news of Trump’s plans to return to other social media platforms.

Read Next: Exclusive: What Are The Issues Americans Consider Most Important Ahead Of The 2024 Presidential Election

Photo: Evan El-Amin via Shutterstock