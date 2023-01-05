Exclusive: Benzinga Poll Unveils How US Favors Biden Vs. Trump Vs. DeSantis — How Opinions Shifted Since 2020

With less than two years away from the 2024 Presidential election, here’s a look at how opinions currently stack up among three of the potential leading candidates.

What Happened: Benzinga recently conducted a poll to find out how people feel about the three, expected, leading candidates: President Joe Biden (Democrat); former President Donald Trump (Republican); and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Republican).

Of the three, only Trump has officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 election.

Among the questions that were asked of users was whether they had a favorable view of each candidate and if their opinion has changed since 2020 on each candidate. Here’s a look at the results:

Biden: Yes 58.6%, No 41.4%

Trump: Yes 44.3%, No 55.7%

DeSantis: Yes 59.8%, No 40.2%

Biden and DeSantis both scored over 50% among those with a favorable view of them. DeSantis ranked highest among the three candidates in terms of favorable views.

Another question asked was “has your opinion changed since 2020” for each of the three candidates?

Trump

More Favorable: 16.6%

Less Favorable: 53.5%

Neutral: 29.9%

Biden

More Favorable: 26.7%

Less Favorable: 33.0%

Neutral: 40.3%

DeSantis

More Favorable: 31.1%

Less Favorable: 25.9%

Neutral: 43.0%

Benzinga’s Take: Of the three candidates, only DeSantis was found to have a more favorable rating than 2020, when the last presidential election was held.

Trump saw over 50% say they had a less favorable rating of the former president since he left office.

While 26.7% of people give Biden a more favorable rating, a larger percentage say they rank him as less favorable since he won the 2020 presidential election.

The 2024 election will continue to be one of the most discussed topics over the next two years. While Trump, DeSantis and Biden are seen as the three frontrunners at the current time, others could emerge and change the rankings and betting odds altogether.

