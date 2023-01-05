EXCLUSIVE: What Are The Issues Americans Consider Most Important Ahead Of 2024 Presidential Election

With the calendar turning over to 2023, the U.S. is less than two years away from the 2024 election that will decide who the next president will be. Here’s a look at what some of the most important global issues are for voters.

What Happened: In 2024, voters will head to the polls to decide who will be the next president of the U.S. The potential candidates could include former president Donald Trump, current president Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Of the three, only Trump has formally announced he is running for president in 2024.

While many voters will pick a candidate based on their party of choice, either Republican or Democrat, some voters may choose to pick a president based on important issues and where candidates stand.

With a portion of the U.S. voting population identifying as moderate and others not identifying with either major political party, major issues could be a big deciding factor in who wins the 2024 presidential election.

Benzinga conducted a poll to find out what the most important issues are currently for voters ahead of the 2024 election.

Poll Results: Responders were asked if issues were important to them when deciding who to vote for in the 2024 presidential election. Voters in the poll were allowed to pick more than one issue.

Here are the results when asked, “What are the most important issues for you when deciding who to vote for?”

Economy: 66.5%

Inflation: 60.6%

Global Issues: 28.1%

Other: 19.0%

Abortion: 5.8%

Benzinga’s Take: The results of the poll might not bode well for Biden's chances to win reelection.

The U.S. is in one of its worst periods of high inflation and it comes with Biden as the leader. Whether Biden inherited many of the economic issues remains a hot debate, but he may fall as a scapegoat for moderate or Republican candidates.

The S&P 500, as tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 Global ETF SPY posted its worst annual performance since 2008 in 2022. Investors or voters worried about the economy likely think it could be time for a new leader to take over.

With the economy and inflation listed as two of the biggest issues, a Republican candidate could win the election in 2024, with many hoping for a change of pace.

The 2024 election will continue to be one of the most discussed topics over the next two years. While Trump, DeSantis and Biden are seen as the three frontrunners at the current time, others could emerge and change the rankings and betting odds altogether.

Photo: danielfela via Shutterstock



