Exclusive: How Would People Vote In Biden Vs. Trump And Biden Vs. DeSantis Matchups? The Results Might Surprise You

With the calendar turning over to 2023, the U.S. is less than two years away from the 2024 election that will decide who will be the next president of the country.

Here’s a look at how opinions currently stack up among three of the leading candidates:

What Happened: The frontrunners for the 2024 election are expected to be Donald Trump (Republican), Ron DeSantis (Republican) and Joe Biden (Democrat). Of the three, only Trump has officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 election.

Benzinga recently conducted a poll to find out how people feel about the three leading candidates. The poll posed several hypothetical matchups based on the results of the primaries and which candidates win the Republican and Democratic nominations.

Here’s a look at the results:

Benzinga asked users in a poll who they would vote for in hypothetical matchups in the 2024 election based on the three current frontrunners.

The first question was who would you vote for in an election matchup of Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump, which would be a rematch of the 2020 presidential election.

Joe Biden: 60.3%

Donald Trump: 39.7%

The poll also asked users who they would vote for if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wins the Republican nomination and faces current president Joe Biden. The results were:

Joe Biden: 52.8%

Ron DeSantis: 47.2%

Users were also asked about the potential Republican primary matchup of Trump and DeSantis and who they would vote for. The results were:

Donald Trump: 44.6%

Ron DeSantis: 55.4%

Benzinga’s Take: The results from the Benzinga polls fall in line with recent polls from other media outlets that see a much closer race for president if the two candidates are Biden and DeSantis.

Biden is seen with a much more favorable matchup against Trump, instead of DeSantis.

The 2024 election will continue to be one of the most discussed topics over the next two years. While Trump, DeSantis and Biden are seen as the three frontrunners at the current time, others could emerge and change the rankings and betting odds altogether.

