Tim Cook Reacts To Indian Dentist Saying Apple Watch Saved His Life
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 21, 2022 12:18am   Comments
Tim Cook Reacts To Indian Dentist Saying Apple Watch Saved His Life

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook has responded to a dentist from India who said his life had been saved by the iPhone maker's watch.

What Happened: Nitesh Chopra, a dentist from Haryana in India, felt discomfort in his chest that prompted him to use the ECG function on his Apple Watch Series 6. The results led Chopra and his wife to consult with a doctor, according to a report from India’s Hindustan Times newspaper.

Chopra was found to have a blocked artery and given appropriate treatment. Thereafter, Chopra’s wife Neha wrote to Tim Cook thanking him for the device.

According to the report, Cook wrote back saying, "I'm very glad you sought clinical evaluation and received the care you desired. Thank you for sharing your story with us. Have a good day. Best wishes, Tim."

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: Chopra originally used his Apple Watch as a fashion accessory. He said he couldn’t “imagine that one day it will save my life.”

The couple also compared the Apple Watch ECG reading with the hospital's monitor.

“When I was in CCU, my wife and I were continuously comparing our Apple Watch reading with the monitor, and they were in sync,” said Chopra.

It was reported earlier that Apple aims to add “crash detection” to its iPhones and Apple Watch devices this year. The company’s products have already detected over 10 million vehicle impacts. 

Price Action: On Friday, Apple shares closed 2.1% higher at $163.98 in the regular session.

Read Next: Apple Finally Rolls Out 'Universal Control' And Users Are Going Gaga Over It: Here's What It Is All About

Photo courtesy: Apple Inc

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Apple Watch iPhone Tim Cook

