iPhone 14's Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature Saves Man Stranded In Alaska

Apple Inc.’s AAPL new iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite feature saved a man stranded in a remote area of Alaska.

What Happened: On Thursday, Alaska State Troopers were notified that a man activated the Emergency SOS via satellite on his iPhone. The man traveled from Noorvik to Kotzebue on a snowmobile and used the feature after being stranded.

Immediately, after working with local search and rescue teams, the Northwest Arctic Borough Search and Rescue Coordinator dispatched four search volunteers to the GPS coordinates provided by the Apple Emergency Response Center.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

According to the Alaska Department of Public Safety, State Troopers, the man was located and transported to Kotzebue. No injuries were reported.

Why It’s Important: The Emergency SOS via satellite feature is available on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It allows users to send SOS to emergency services in the absence of cellular and WiFi coverage.

The feature is already available in the U.S. and Canada and will extend to more countries like France, Germany, Ireland and the U.K. in December.

This isn’t the first time Apple products have contributed to saving someone’s life. Earlier this month, Apple Watch Series 7 saved the life of a 17-year-old teenager from India who fell into a 150-foot valley.

Read Next: Apple Watch User Says He Ended Up In Emergency Room After His Gadget Exploded