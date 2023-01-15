If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Stock When Donald Trump Was Kicked Off Facebook, You'd Have This Much Now

Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for President of the United States for a third time on Nov. 15, 2022.

This time around, Trump could have fewer places to connect with supporters on account of his being banned from several major social media platforms.

While Trump has been welcomed back on Twitter since Elon Musk acquired the platforms, he is still banned from several social media platforms.

Here’s a look at how the stock of one company that banned Trump has performed since the decision.

What Happened: After the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Trump was banned from several social media platforms for the role he played in the events.

This included a ban on Twitter, Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL owned YouTube and Meta Platforms META owned social media platform Facebook.

Facebook suspended Trump on Jan. 7, 2021. It was announced that the earliest Trump would be allowed back on the platform was Jan. 7, 2023, after a two-year ban expires.

Facebook has not announced the decision to un-ban Trump yet, with a decision expected anytime soon by the social media platform.

Trump was cited as a “risk to public safety” at the time, and it was said that permanent removal from the platform could be among the decisions made.

To combat the bans and amplify his voice on social media, Trump launched Trump Media & Technology Group, which is going public with Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC. Trump uses Truth Social, a unit of Trump Media & Technology Group, to share his thoughts and opinions.

Despite being unbanned on Twitter, Trump has yet to post on his former favorite social media outlet.

Investing $1,000 in META Stock: Shares of Meta Platforms traded at $332.46 on June 4, 2021 when the two-year ban was announced.

A $1,000 investment could have purchased 3 shares of META stock. The $1,000 investment would be worth $410.94 today, based on a current price of $136.98 for Meta Platforms.

This represents a loss of 58.9% in 19 months.

