Donald Trump Won't Be Allowed Back On Facebook Until This Date At The Earliest

Even though Twitter's ban on former President Donald Trump was rescinded by CEO Elon Musk, he will not be welcomed back to two other social media platforms until January 2023 at the earliest. Here’s what you need to know.

What Happened: A report from Politico said Meta Platforms META will not rush a decision on whether Trump will be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram social media accounts.

Meta Platforms previously announced a ban on Trump from its platforms and said it would review a decision to bring him back on Jan. 7, 2023, two years after the ban.

Meta Platforms President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg told Politico the date would remain as the earliest the company would explore the option to bring Trump back onto social platforms it owns.

Facebook cited Trump’s account being a “risk to public safety” and said it would only unban him if that risk has “receded.” A further suspension could be announced after a review. If Trump is reinstated, he could face sanctions and permanent removal if further violations occur.

“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols,” Clegg previously wrote.

Trump spoke out against the ban at the time.

“Facebook’s ruling is an insult to the record-setting 75M people, plus many others, who voted for us in the 2020 Rigged Presidential Election,” Trump previously said.

YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL, also has banned Trump and said it will not reverse the ban until the risk of violence inspired by Trump’s account decreases.

Meta Platforms announced an update on how it plans to address election misinformation and tighten political advertisements.

“While some of the challenges in 2020 were unique, we are once again prepared to respond to content discussing the integrity of the election by applying labels that connect people with reliable information,” Clegg said.

TikTok announced an in-app election center it will use for election coverage. TikTok said it is banning political advertising, including paid partnerships with political groups by influencers.

Outside of the social media platforms on which he has been banned, Trump posts on Truth Social, a social media platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group.

Originally published on Aug. 19, 2022.

