If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock When Donald Trump Sold, Here's The 'YUGE' Return You Would Have Today

Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to being outspoken and sharing his opinions on a range of topics. A study showed that Trump once tweeted 5,293 times in a 12-month period, ranking first among world leaders.

Banned previously from leading social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, Trump now shares his thoughts on Truth Social, a Trump-owned company that is in the process of merging with Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC.

After acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk unbanned Trump's account, but the former president has not tweeted since the ban was lifted.

What Happened: Even before becoming president, Trump shared his thoughts on topics like finance and politics, using Twitter as his outlet.

His opinion on Apple Inc AAPL in 2014 turned out to be poor trading advice, as the company’s stock has increased substantially since Trump sold his shares.

In 2014, Trump tweeted about his frustration that Apple iPhones did not have larger screens.

Trump said Samsung phones had a much better size and that Apple needed to go to a larger screen, or the tech giant would see its sales take a hit to its rival.

In a move to show his frustration, Trump tweeted on Jan. 28, 2014, that he sold his shares of Apple.

“I predicted Apple’s stock fall based on their dumb refusal to give the option of a larger iPhone screen like Samsung. I sold my Apple stock,” Trump tweeted.

Apple Stock Performance: Apple shares were trading at $451.92 on the morning of Jan. 28, 2014.

A $1,000 investment could have purchased 2.21 shares of Apple at the time of Trump’s tweet.

Since that time, shares of Apple have split 7-for-1 in 2014 and 4-for-1 in 2020. The 2.21 shares of Apple would be 61.88 shares today.

The $1,000 investment would be worth $8,020.89 today, based on a price of $129.62 for Apple shares at the time of writing.

Investors would have enjoyed a return of 702.1% over the last 9 years, going against the advice and action of the former president. This represents an average annual gain of 78.0%.

Over the same period of time, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY has gained 116.4%, or an average annual gain of 12.9%.

Photo: courtesy of Gage Skidmore on flickr