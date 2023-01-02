Trump Returning On Facebook? Zuckerberg's Meta To Reportedly Decide In Coming Weeks

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Platforms Inc META is reportedly deliberating on whether to let back former President Donald Trump on its platforms in the coming weeks.

What Happened: The decision is under the consideration of a specially formed internal working group consisting of leaders from different sections of the company, reported CNN, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The working group is made up of representatives of Meta’s public policy, communications, content policy, and safety and integrity teams, according to the source. A Meta spokesperson told CNN the announcement regarding Trump will take place “in the coming weeks.”

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: Trump was banned from Facebook and Instagram in January 2021. The ban, initially indefinite but later revised to two years, is set to expire on Jan. 7, 2023, noted CNN.

The decision to reinstate Trump’s access to accounts is reportedly being taken by Meta’s president of global affairs Nick Clegg as Zuckerberg focuses on the Metaverse.

Clegg, UK's former deputy prime minister, said in a June 2021 blog post that Meta could continue to “re-evaluate” the restriction on Trump for a “set period of time” if it determines “there is still a serious risk to public safety.”

Twitter and Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s Twitter account in November after conducting a poll. However, the former president has yet to make a comeback on that platform.’

Musk claimed that pressure from Twitter employees was the reason why Trump was de-platformed in the wake of the Jan. 6 violence.

