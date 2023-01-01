Peace Talks With Putin: Trump, Biden, Musk And Others Who Proposed Negotiations To End Ukraine Invasion In 2022

The Russia-Ukraine war, which has led to the death of thousands of civilians and army personnel, has been a concern for many countries around the world, including the U.S. and Europe.

What Happened: Now, 10 months into the conflict, there seems to be no end in sight, despite many leaders, including President Joe Biden, his predecessor Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron, among others, offering to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Although Russia has often reiterated that it is open to "peace talks," it has said that the deal will not be on Ukraine's terms.

Here are some of the top negotiation proposals for the Russia-Ukraine war:

Trump Wanting To Lead A Delegation: Trump, in September, had signaled that he wanted to lead a delegation to negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine. Reiterating his previous claim that Russia would have never invaded Ukraine had he been the president, Trump, on his social media platform Truth Social offered suggestions on what could be his contribution to the situation.

Elon Musk’s Peace Deal Proposal: Billionaire Elon Musk had also put out a peace proposal on Twitter. But he faced a severe backlash for that, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asking if Musk supported Moscow or Kyiv.

Pope Offering To Mediate: In November, Pope Francis said he was ready to do anything possible to mediate and put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Kremlin responded to it, saying it welcomed a Vatican offer to provide a negotiating platform to resolve the Ukraine conflict but that Kyiv’s position made this impossible.

Biden Wanting To Sit With Putin: U.S. President Biden offered to sit down with his Russian counterpart Putin to end the war in Ukraine. He said, “I’m prepared to speak with Mr. Putin if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he’s looking for a way to end the war.” Russia responded that it was also ready for negotiations but won't not take everything that the U.S. says at "face value."

French President Asking For Security Guarantees For Russia: French President Macron has repeatedly called for peace talks between the two countries. However, his recent comments, where he said that the West should consider how to address Russia’s need for security guarantees after Putin returns to the negotiation table, drew massive outrage from European leaders, with many formally expressing concerns.

