Putin's Mouthpiece Slams France's Macron For Multiple 'Roleplaying' in Russia-Ukraine War: 'Like A Split On 2 Chairs'

Vladimir Putin's spokesperson slammed France's President Emmanuel Macron for playing two sides in the Russia-Ukraine war.

What Happened: Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the rhetoric of Paris is comprised of peaceful statements by President Macron and belligerent statements by the Foreign Ministry.

“Is Paris roleplaying a good President that advocates peace and a bad Foreign Ministry that exacerbates hostilities? On the other hand, it looks more like a split on two chairs,” Zakharova said on her Telegram channel Tuesday.

See Also: US Says Putin’s Freed ‘Merchant Of Death’ Is Not Listed As ‘Terrorist’ Despite Being Convicted Of Conspiring To Kill Americans

The Russian diplomat made the comments pointing towards French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna‘s statement in which she said that Paris would soon ship a new batch of air defense systems to Kyiv.

This came days after Macron, post his U.S. visit, said in an interview that the future security architecture must include guarantees for Russia.

The French president said the issue would be a part of peace discussions, so it is necessary to think about how France and the E.U. can defend its allies and simultaneously provide Russia with guarantees of security when the sides return to the negotiation table.

Macron's comments also upset baltic states and other European nations, who formally lodged disapproval and explained their position to France on Monday, reported Reuters.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.