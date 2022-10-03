Elon Musk Weighs In On Pope's Appeal To Putin 'Begging Him To Stop This Spiral Of Violence And Death' In Ukraine

Tesla CEO Elon Musk weighed in as Pope Francis appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the "spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine.

What Happened: The Pope, on Sunday, in his address dedicated to Ukraine in St. Peter's Square, condemned Russia for Putin's annexation of parts of Ukraine. He also urged Putin to think of his own people as the war escalates with uncontrollable consequences.

This was the first time the Pope, who has often condemned Putin for his invasion of Ukraine, made a direct personal appeal to the president. Vatican City official compared the impassioned somber address to the radio peace appeal by Pope John XXIII in 1962 during the Cuban Missile Crisis, Reuters reported.

The Pope, in his address, said he was haunted by "rivers of blood and tears that have been spilled in these months" as he urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to prepare for any "serious peace proposal."

"My appeal goes above all to the president of the Russian Federation, begging him to stop this spiral of violence and death, even out of love for his own people," Francis said.

Pope also tweeted his appeal to the Russian president, where Musk contributed by saying there can be no peace if we do not address the instinct of revenge.

Musk, who has often challenged to take on Putin in single combat, said, “War always gives ample reason for vengeance for all sides. Only by overcoming this instinct can there be peace.”

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy, in his late-night address on Sunday, said the Ukrainian forces successfully liberated the small settlements of Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka in the Kherson region.

