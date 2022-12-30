Futu Holdings, UP Fintech Holding And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

Futu Holdings Limited FUTU shares dipped 24.8% to $44.27. Tencent Holding backed Chinese online broker Futu Holdings unexpectedly deferred its Hong Kong listing less than a day before its anticipated debut on December 30.

UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR shares dropped 24% to $3.63 after the China Securities Regulatory Commission reported the companies have conducted illegal securities business.

Scilex Holding Company SCLX fell 22% to $3.1189.

Waterdrop Inc. WDH dropped 11% to $2.9901.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT fell 9.2% to $4.82.

ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN fell 8.9% to $4.70. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Immunogen with a Buy and lowered the price target from $20 to $15.

EHang Holdings Limited EH dropped 8.8% to $7.68. EHang recently announced partnership and investment with Qingdao West Coast New Area.

Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC fell 6.7% to $5.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO fell 5.7% to $1.4422.

Nikola Corporation NKLA dropped 4.2% to $2.29. Nikola entered into securities purchase agreement for sale of up to $125 million in initial principal amount of senior convertible notes.

