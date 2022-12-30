ñol

Futu Holdings, UP Fintech Holding And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 30, 2022 11:09 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

  • Futu Holdings Limited FUTU shares dipped 24.8% to $44.27. Tencent Holding backed Chinese online broker Futu Holdings unexpectedly deferred its Hong Kong listing less than a day before its anticipated debut on December 30.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR shares dropped 24% to $3.63 after the China Securities Regulatory Commission reported the companies have conducted illegal securities business.
  • Scilex Holding Company SCLX fell 22% to $3.1189.
  • Waterdrop Inc. WDH dropped 11% to $2.9901.
  • Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT fell 9.2% to $4.82.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN fell 8.9% to $4.70. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Immunogen with a Buy and lowered the price target from $20 to $15.
  • EHang Holdings Limited EH dropped 8.8% to $7.68. EHang recently announced partnership and investment with Qingdao West Coast New Area.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC fell 6.7% to $5.80.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO fell 5.7% to $1.4422.
  • Nikola Corporation NKLA dropped 4.2% to $2.29. Nikola entered into securities purchase agreement for sale of up to $125 million in initial principal amount of senior convertible notes.

