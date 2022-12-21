ñol

Delta Air Lines Likely To Amplify In-Flight Offerings Rivalry With Its Free Wi-Fi Service

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 21, 2022 7:12 AM | 2 min read
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc DAL looked to launch free wireless internet for its passengers by early 2023, intensifying competition over in-flight offerings on pandemic recovery.
  • Delta will likely offer free Wi-Fi on a significant portion of its airplanes before turning on the service on more of its fleet through next year, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Delta tested Wi-Fi infrastructure, with various offerings to select customers on select routes.
  • Also Read: iPhone users Can Now Get Live Data Even In Airplane Mode — Thanks To Flighty's Thanksgiving Update
  • Delta CEO Ed Bastian for years wanted in-flight internet to be fast and free, but there have been technical challenges.
  • The airline first tested free Wi-Fi on domestic flights in 2019 and later turned to a new provider, ViaSat, Inc VSAT.
  • Delta began offering Wi-Fi on Viasat-enabled planes for a $5 flat fee in 2021 and looked to have most of its domestic mainline fleet equipped with that service by 2022. 
  • Delta aimed to position itself as a more high-end airline with premium features that can attract higher-paying leisure and business travelers. 
  • Delta has stepped up testing in recent months. It tested offers of free Wi-Fi for members of its frequent-flier program on several domestic mainline routes.
  • Delta passengers will likely need to enter their SkyMiles loyalty number to access the free service.
  • Hawaiian AirlinesAmerican Airlines Group, Inc AALUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc UAL, and Southwest Airlines Co LUV also harbored similar internet ambitions.
  • Airlines have tried to address their Wi-Fi woes for years, trying out different technologies and business models.
  • Also ReadDelta Air Lines Provides Upbeat FY23 Guidance As Travel Demand Remains Robust
  • Price Action: DAL shares closed lower by 0.06% at $32.90 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

