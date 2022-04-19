Elon Musk's Starlink Could Find Its Way To Delta Airlines' In-Flight Internet

Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) held discussions with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk-owned SpaceX for its Starlink satellite internet service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing the airline CEO Ed Bastian.

What Happened: The Atlanta, Georgia-based airline aims to introduce Starlink’s high-speed, satellite-based wireless internet on its planes.

The airline has also tested the offering. Bastian has in the past called for faster and free internet on flights. The airline ran a pilot program in 2019 offering free internet on some flights.

Starlink beams down high-speed internet via satellites in orbit to Earth, especially to remote areas, including those ravaged by war or natural calamity.

See Also: US Airlines Rush To End COVID-19 Mask Mandate After Federal Judge Calls 2-Year-Old Directive Unlawful

Why It Matters: Musk in June said SpaceX was in the process of getting the service certified with plane makers Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY), as they “serve the most number of people.”

The billionaire entrepreneur had then revealed Starlink was being tested on General Dynamics Corp's (NYSE: GD) Gulfstream business jet.

Starlink has plans to launch 4,425 satellites in orbit by 2024. SpaceX is known to have launched over 2,000 satellites.

Price Action: UAL stock closed 2.57% lower at $43.9 a share on Monday.