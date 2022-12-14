Delta Air Lines Provides Upbeat FY23 Guidance As Travel Demand Remains Robust

Delta Air Lines Inc DAL sees FY22 revenue of $45.5 billion - $45.6 billion versus the Street view of $45.54 billion.

It expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $3.07 - $3.12 against the consensus of $2.89.

For Q4 FY22, Delta sees revenue growth of 7% - 8% versus the previous outlook of 5% - 9%.

The company raised Q4 EPS guidance to $1.35 - $1.40 (consensus $1.15) from the previously expected $1.00 - $1.25.

The airline carrier expects FY23 revenue to increase 15% – 20% and adjusted EPS of $5 - $6 versus an estimate of $4.80.

The company expects to generate more than $2 billion of free cash flow in 2023, enabling further debt reduction.

Delta reiterated its 2024 targets, including earning over $7 per share and strengthening the balance sheet to return to investment grade metrics.

"Demand for air travel remains robust as we exit the year and Delta's momentum is building," said CEO Ed Bastian.

Price Action: DAL shares are trading higher by 3.89% at $34.68 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Photo Via Wikimedia Commons