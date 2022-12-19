ñol

Melco, Ardelyx And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 19, 2022 8:26 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Cosmos Health Inc. COSM shares dipped 37.7% to $14.33 in pre-market trading. Cosmos Health recently announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
  • MasterBrand, Inc. MBC dropped 11.5% to $8.22 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Friday.
  • Ardelyx, Inc ARDX declined 8.7% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update regarding the appeal to the Complete Response Letter for the New Drug Application for XPHOZAH.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN dropped 8.2% to $0.2770 in pre-market trading. Mullen Automotive recently announced it received a purchase order from Randy Marion Automotive Group for 6,000 Class 1 EV cargo vans.
  • IAMGOLD Corporation IAG fell 7.8% to $1.76 in pre-market trading.
  • BioVie Inc. BIVI dropped 6.1% to $12.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Friday.

  • Genius Sports Limited GENI fell 5.5% to $3.75 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Friday.
  • GDS Holdings Limited GDS dropped 5.4% to $18.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO declined 4.8% to $11.45 in pre-market trading. Melco disclosed further details of gaming concession.

