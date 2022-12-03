Elon Musk's Tweet About Buying Coca-Cola Isn't Hanging In The Louvre But It Might Be Hanging At Twitter HQ

The world’s richest man took over leading social media platform Twitter and has made several changes. One of which may be some new wall hangings at the company's headquarters featuring his favorite tweets.

What Happened: Social media platform Twitter was acquired for $44 billion by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk.

Since taking over the platform, Musk has made a variety of adjustments at the company, including cutting jobs and reinstating the banned account of former President Donald Trump.

A Twitter employee pointed out that Musk may have also done some interior decorating, putting up pictures of three of his favorite tweets in the lobby of the company's San Francisco office.

One frame shows a tweet that says “hello literally everyone” that was from Twitter, and referenced increased usage after several apps from Meta Platforms Inc META went down in a global outage. Another frame shows a tweet from a user that says “Twitter is a watercooler.”

The third tweet, which appears in the middle frame is one that was written by Musk.

“Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.”

The tweet was from Musk on April 27, 2022, and referenced the fact that Coca-Cola, a popular drink from Coca-Cola Inc KO once contained cocaine.

Why It’s Important: The framed messages may show off Musk’s sense of humor and also his love of Coca-Cola products. Musk has previously expressed his love of Diet Coke and recently shared a picture showing several cans of the beverage on his nightstand.

The tweet was of course a joke and came around the timing of Musk announcing intentions to acquire Twitter.

The tweet from Musk generated a huge response on Twitter. It now has over 800,000 retweets and 4.7 million likes. Through the end of April 2022, the tweet was the second most liked of all time on the platform, passing tweets from the likes of President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.

Only a tribute tweet for the death of actor Chadwick Boseman has more likes on Twitter.

Musk recently passed Justin Bieber to be the second most followed person on the social media platform he owns, trailing only Obama.

Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Hawk on flickr