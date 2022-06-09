Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Thursday professed his love for Coca-Cola Co’s KO sugar-free carbonated drink Diet Coke.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur in multiple tweets praised the carbonated drink brand, how he likes it with movies and popcorn and that he does not care if it lowers his “life expectancy.”

“Diet Coke is amazing,” 50-year-old Musk wrote in one post, adding that he especially loves the soda fountain version served at movie theaters along with “salt & butter popcorn.”

“I don’t even care if it lowers my life expectancy,” Musk wrote in the same thread.

His tweets came in response to a post by author and self-professed Diet Coke addict Daniel Crosby, who talked about the changes he had seen in himself after kicking the habit for a month.

“My health is unchanged. I’m less happy. My one source of joy is gone,” Crosby wrote.

I used to drink tons of Diet Coke but it’s been one month since I’ve had a drop.



I want to share some of the changes I’ve observed in myself over that time:



- My health is unchanged

- I’m less happy

- My one source of joy is gone



Thanks for encouraging me on this journey! — Daniel Crosby (@danielcrosby) June 8, 2022

Why It Matters: Musk had tweeted in April that he would buy Coca-Cola to "put the cocaine back in,” creating a frenzy and securing 4.8 million likes and over 707,000 retweets.

Coca-Cola originally marketed the drink in the 19th century as a tonic for various ailments.

Musk’s caffeine addiction is also well known. A 2017 Business Insider story had claimed Musk drank eight cans of Diet Coke and multiple cups of coffee each day to keep himself up and about.

Price Action: Coca-Cola shares closed 1.7% lower at $61.8 on Thursday.