 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Tweets He'll Buy Coca Cola Next To 'Put Cocaine Back In,' But Admits He Can't Pull Off This McDonalds 'Miracle'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 28, 2022 4:12am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Tweets He'll Buy Coca Cola Next To 'Put Cocaine Back In,' But Admits He Can't Pull Off This McDonalds 'Miracle'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted he wants to purchase Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to “put the cocaine back in.”

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Shares

The tweet received 956,100 likes and was retweeted 235,000 times at press time.

The entrepreneur said, “Kicks Red Bull’s ass!” in response to a Twitter user who pointed out that the first publicly sold bottle of Coca-Cola in 1894 contained 3.5 grams of cocaine.

Musk also told his 86.9 million followers to make “Twitter maximum fun!”

The billionaire entrepreneur, however, said he had his limits when it comes to McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) and their ice cream machines. He said, “I can’t do miracles ok.”

McDonald's ice cream machines have become so notorious for their unreliability that they prompted a Federal Trade Commission probe into the issue last year.

Musk is purchasing Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) for $44 billion. On Wednesday, he said Twitter has to upset the far right and far left equally and must be “politically neutral.”

Price Action: On Wednesday, Tesla shares rose 1.6% in the after-hours trading to $896 after closing 0.6% higher at $881.51 in the regular session, according to Benzinga Pro Data.

Read Next: Elon Musk Notes Donald Trump's Truth Social Trouncing Twitter, TikTok On Apple's App Store

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Warren Buffett-Backed Chinese EV Maker BYD More Than Triples Earnings In Q1
Ford CEO Jim Farley Seeks 'Smart Deals' With Mining Industry Amid Soaring Metal Prices
Elon Musk Said To Have Clinched Victory In SolarCity Takeover Shareholder Lawsuit
Why Nio, Xpeng Are Pushing EV Stocks Higher In Hong Kong Today
Elon Musk Says Twitter Should Have This Signal-Like Feature To Ensure Privacy
Why Elon Musk Thinks Twitter Has To Upset The Far Right And Left Equally
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cocaine Elon Musk Red BullNews Social Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com