Elon Musk Tweets He'll Buy Coca Cola Next To 'Put Cocaine Back In,' But Admits He Can't Pull Off This McDonalds 'Miracle'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted he wants to purchase Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to “put the cocaine back in.”

The tweet received 956,100 likes and was retweeted 235,000 times at press time.

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

The entrepreneur said, “Kicks Red Bull’s ass!” in response to a Twitter user who pointed out that the first publicly sold bottle of Coca-Cola in 1894 contained 3.5 grams of cocaine.

Kicks Red Bull’s ass! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Musk also told his 86.9 million followers to make “Twitter maximum fun!”

Let’s make Twitter maximum fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

The billionaire entrepreneur, however, said he had his limits when it comes to McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) and their ice cream machines. He said, “I can’t do miracles ok.”

Listen, I can’t do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

McDonald's ice cream machines have become so notorious for their unreliability that they prompted a Federal Trade Commission probe into the issue last year.

Musk is purchasing Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) for $44 billion. On Wednesday, he said Twitter has to upset the far right and far left equally and must be “politically neutral.”

Price Action: On Wednesday, Tesla shares rose 1.6% in the after-hours trading to $896 after closing 0.6% higher at $881.51 in the regular session, according to Benzinga Pro Data.

