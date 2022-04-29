10 Most Liked Tweets Of All Time: Elon Musk Is In There Twice

Twitter Inc TWTR is many things.

At its core, it is a bridge for communication. The social media platform provides an environment where communities can be created, companies can share updates via tweets, and friends can follow and interact with each other at a level that is familiar with texting.

Of the billions of tweets on the platform, which ones grabbed the most attention and most likes? We’ve got a list.

7 Most Tweeted Topics By Elon Musk: How Do Tesla, SpaceX, Bitcoin And Dogecoin Rank?

1. Family of Chadwick Boseman, Aug. 28, 2020: 7.2 million

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

2. Elon Musk, April 27, 2022: 4.5 million

Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

3. U.S. President Barack Obama, Aug. 12, 2017: 4.1 million

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

4. U.S. President Joe Biden, Jan. 20, 2021: 4 million

It’s a new day in America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

5. President Barack Obama, Jan. 26, 2020: 3.7 million

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

6. Andy Milonakis, May 30, 2020: 3.5 million

Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice

— Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) May 30, 2020

7. Elon Musk, April 25, 2022: 3.2 million

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

8. Twitter - Oct. 4, 2021: 3.2 million

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

9. Jungkook, Jan. 24, 2021: 3.2 million

10. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Nov. 7, 2020: 3.2 million