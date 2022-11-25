ñol

Universal Health Services To Rally Around 25%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 25, 2022 7:51 AM | 1 min read
  • Credit Suisse raised Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS price target from $129 to $157. Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Yong maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Universal Health fell 2.7% to $126.15 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS raised Deere & Company DE price target from $374 to $452. . UBS analyst Steven Fisher maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Deere shares slipped 0.1% to $437.46 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target on Lufax Holding Ltd LU from $1.7 to $1.4. Credit Suisse analyst Frank Zheng downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. Lufax shares fell 14.9% to $1.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays cut Medtronic plc MDT price target from $90 to $85. Barclays analyst Matt Miksic maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock. Medtronic shares gained 0.5% to $79.40 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. CCU price target from $13 to $14. JP Morgan analyst Lucas Ferreira maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares rose 2% to close at $11.85 on Wednesday.
  • Mizuho cut Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS price target from $105 to $90. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Fidelity National Information shares fell 3% to $63.95 in pre-market trading.

