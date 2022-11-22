Meta Says Hate Speech Content Decreased On Facebook And Instagram — Is Elon Musk's Twitter Listening?

Meta Platforms Inc. META says the detection of hate speech has decreased significantly on Facebook and Instagram — the same might not be accurate for Elon Musk’s Twitter.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Meta released its latest Integrity and Transparency reports. It stated that Meta’s hate speech detection rate has decreased from 95.6% to 90.2% in Q3 2022.

Similarly, for bullying and harassment-related content, Meta witnessed a drop from 76.7% to 67.8% on Facebook and from 87.4% to 84.3% on Instagram.

Meta also removed 16.7 million content pieces related to terrorism (though some non-violating videos were incorrectly removed and eventually restored), 4.1 million drug-related posts, and 1.4 billion spam pieces. Similar actions were taken on Instagram.

Meta’s Widely Viewed Content report also states that the Menlo Park, California-based company has improved mechanisms to identify and block spam on Facebook. It is also removing users engaged in “inauthentic behavior.”

Why It’s Important: Hate speech has long been a headache for social media giants like Facebook and Twitter.

In March last year, Facebook rolled out Feed control features after facing hate speech and misinformation backlash.

Musk is currently facing similar accusations of causing hate speech increase on the microblogging site by the likes of Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International.

