Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Caused Hate Speech To 'Increase Significantly,' Says Oreo Maker As It Pulls Ads From Platform

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has led to an increase in the amount of "hate speech" on the platform, according to Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.

What Happened: Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put said, "What we've seen recently since the change on Twitter has been announced, is the amount of hate speech increase significantly," reported Reuters.

"We felt there is a risk our advertising would appear next to the wrong messages."

Van de Put said as a "consequence" the company decided to take a "pause and a break" until that “risk was reduced," according to the report.

Why It Matters: General Motors Corporation GM was one of the first companies to pause advertising on the Jack Dorsey-founded company.

Other companies that are in the process of halting ads on Twitter after Musk took over include Gilead Sciences and its unit Kite. Betty Crocker and Pillsbury manufacturer General Mills have either paused or are on their way to re-evaluating their promotions on the platform, reported Reuters.

Musk himself has said that Twitter has seen a "massive" fall in revenue due to activist groups pressuring advertisers.

The entrepreneur addressed Twitter's advertisers in a letter after he took control of the company. He told them he made the purchase to "try to help humanity."

