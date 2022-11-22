Facebook, Instagram To Get Safer For Teens With New Privacy Updates — But Are They Enough?

Meta Platforms Inc. META has rolled out new privacy updates to create safer teen experiences on Facebook and Instagram.

What Happened: Meta said on Monday it was testing ways to limit teens' unwanted interactions by limiting messages from unknown adults.

The company also will not show "suspicious" accounts in teens' "People You May Know" recommendations and remove the messaging button on their Instagram accounts when a suspicious adult views it.

Additionally, underage users will be directed by default into more private settings when they join Facebook. Similar updates are available on Instagram.

Meta is also working with the NCMEC to stop the spread of teens’ intimate images online, particularly used for “sextortion.”

"We’re working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to build a global platform for teens who are worried intimate images they created might be shared on public online platforms without their consent."

Why It's Important: Meta's moves underscore the importance of protecting minors online, although it cannot be said to be a watertight measure as data from British communications regulator Ofcom shows that a third of teens lie about their age and pose as adults on social media.

The company is yet to introduce an iron-clad update that stops teenagers from creating accounts as adults.

The social media giant's latest updates could also be pre-emptive measures to align with the thought process of legislators. In October, Twitter took similar steps to restrict sensitive content.

