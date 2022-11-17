New Twitter Inc. accounts won't be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue subscription for 90 days.

What Happened: Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO and Twitter chief Elon Musk on Wednesday announced that Twitter Blue is gearing up to launch on Nov. 29. Now, ahead of this highly-publicized relaunch, the About Twitter page has been updated.

"Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days. We may also impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future in our discretion without notice," the update read.

The old program didn't have a specific waiting period. However, it stated, "Twitter accounts created on or after November 9, 2022, will be unable to subscribe to Twitter Blue at this time," according to an archive of the page via Wayback Machine.

Why It's Important: While announcing the Twitter Blue subscription service's relaunch date, Musk hinted that they are working to ensure this time, the model is "rock solid."

The 90 days update might have been introduced to eliminate scams, impersonators, and misinformation hailstones that halted the new verification badge subscription service.

Twitter has some other policies also to mitigate such negativity, including Musk's announcement that changing verified names can result in losing check marks until Twitter confirms that the name doesn't violate its terms of service, reported The Verge.

Creating a parody account without explicitly mentioning parody in the name can also result in suspension.

