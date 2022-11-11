Doximity, Matterport And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Matterport, Inc. MTTR rose 22.1% to $3.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Doximity, Inc. DOCS shares rose 18.1% to $31.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY rose 14.1% to $1.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Beam Global BEEM rose 13.4% to $14.80 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.

GDS Holdings Limited GDS rose 12.7% to $12.40 in pre-market trading after climbing 20% on Thursday.

Prudential plc PUK shares rose 9.7% to $23.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.

KE Holdings Inc. BEKE rose 8.8% to $12.34 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Thursday.

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM climbed 8.2% to $29.74 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Thursday.

Asana, Inc. ASAN rose 7.9% to $20.27 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Thursday.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN gained 7.4% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. DO climbed 6.9% to $10.21 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted upbeat Q3 earnings.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG rose 6.5% to $15.02 in pre-market trading after jumping 11% on Thursday.

