ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood's ARK Says EVs Could Capture Much Higher Market Share

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 7, 2022 9:31 PM | 1 min read
Tesla Bull Cathie Wood's ARK Says EVs Could Capture Much Higher Market Share

In its weekly newsletter, Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management has argued that electric vehicles are likely to capture a much higher share of the market than the fund forecast earlier. 

Instead of 48 million units, EV sales would scale eight-fold from 8-9 million units this year to roughly 67 million in 2027, said Sam Korus, Director of Research, Autonomous Technology & Robotics at ARK.

However, ARK has also stated that several forces could derail this forecast. 

“Perhaps because of materials shortages or technology issues, EV production will not be able to scale that quickly. Perhaps a severe decline in used car prices will pose more of a competitive threat than we anticipate,” Korus wrote.

Also Read: Investing For Beginners

The fund also highlighted that according to Wright’s Law and ARK’s adoption model, as the cost to produce 300-mile range EVs continues to decline, their market share will approach about 67%, or 48 million units, in 2027.

Wood has been a big believer in Tesla Inc TSLA which was a top contributor to ARK Innovation ETF's ARKK and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF's ARKW third-quarter performance. The EV-maker is the second largest holding of the company’s flagship fund.

On October 20, Wood had bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla at an estimated valuation of over $13 million.

Read Next: Palantir, Take-Two, Warner Music: Earnings, Lawsuit Verdict And More Drive After-Hours Trading

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ARK Investment ManagementBitcoinCathie Woodelectric vehiclesAnalyst ColorCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsAnalyst RatingsTech

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month