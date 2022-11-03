Elon Musk May Make This Long-Requested Feature On Twitter Free For All Users

The edit button in Twitter may not require a Twitter Blue subscription soon. Elon Musk, Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO and the new owner of Twitter, reportedly plans to give all users the long-requested feature for free.

What Happened: Twitter is planning to expand access to its edit button feature, which is currently available to only Twitter Blue users paying a $4.99 monthly premium, according to people familiar with the plans, reported Bloomberg.

The change could be rolled out as soon as this week.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Musk and a close cadre of advisers are considering a wide array of changes to how Twitter functions and generates revenue.

Why It's Important: In October, Twitter launched edit button for paid subscribers in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The feature allows users to modify their tweets for up to 30 minutes after posting them and could be used to add hashtags, correct mistakes or amend typos.

Musk has already announced that Twitter Blue will soon be available for $8 per month, which includes the verification badge.

