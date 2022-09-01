A long-requested feature is being tested internally at Twitter Inc. TWTR headquarters, and it is one that the company's on-again, off-again suitor Elon Musk has been advocating for.

What Happened: The official Twitter account for the micro-blogging platform Tweeted this early Thursday morning: “If you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button, this is happening and you'll be okay.”

The ability to "Edit Tweet" is currently being tested by Twitter's internal team and will soon be made available to Twitter Blue subscribers.

What is Edit Tweet?

Twitter said it's tsetning an edit button $TWTR — Benzinga (@Benzinga) September 1, 2022

After a Tweet has been published, users can edit it using the Edit Tweet function. Consider it a brief window of time to correct typos, add missing tags, amongst other corrections.

According to an update on Twitter's blog, Tweets will be able to be altered a few times during this test in the 30 minutes after they go live. Edited Tweets will have an emblem, a timestamp, and a label to make it apparent to readers that they have been changed from the original Tweet.

Viewers can access the Tweet's Edit History, which contains earlier iterations of the Tweet, by tapping the label.

The time limit and version history are crucial in this scenario, according to Twitter. They produce a record of what was said that is available to the public which contributes to maintaining the integrity of the conversation.

Why It Matters: The micro-blogging service will give Twitter Blue subscribers more access to Edit Tweets later this month. They gain early access to features as part of their subscription and assist Twitter in testing them before they are made available to the wider public.

Back in April, Musk polled platform users to see if an edit button was something the platform needed. He is also attempting to back out of the $44 billion acquisition he agreed to back in April. Although 73.6% of users responded in the affirmative, Twitter swiftly interjected that it had been testing an edit button since 2021.