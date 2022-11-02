ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Vitalik Buterin Skeptical Of Elon Musk's Twitter 'Blue Check' Plan: 'How Well This Works Depends On...'

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 2, 2022 12:39 AM | 2 min read
Vitalik Buterin Skeptical Of Elon Musk's Twitter 'Blue Check' Plan: 'How Well This Works Depends On...'

Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin said newly-minted Twitter CEO Elon Musk's plans to put a price tag on verification tag could damage blue check's anti-scam role.

What Happened: Buterin, in a series of tweets, stated that lack of due diligence would cripple the anti-scam role of the verification process. His tweets came in response to 'Chief Twit' and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Musk's announcement that Twitter Blue will be available for $8 per month, which includes the blue check badge.

He said, "How well this works depends on exactly how much due diligence is done to make sure blue checks are who they say they are. "Pay $8/month and call yourself whatever" would damage the blue check's anti-scam role. But if there's more actual verification, the result is very different."

See Also: It's Official: Elon Musk Is Twitter's New CEO

Buterin also targeted the current verification system by calling it "far more exclusive than even the $20/month level from yesterday."

He also said he would support a one-time fee as it "makes more sense from an anti-abuse perspective."

Why It's Important: Blue-check service was earlier reported to cost $20 per month. Many users, including Stephen King, threatened to leave the platform. Users are also concerned that the approach could be a disinformation nightmare for the microblogging site.

Read Next: With Elon Musk At Helm, Will Twitter Be A Hotbed Of Misinformation Ahead Of Midterm Elections?

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Consumer TechElon MusktwitterVitalik ButerinCryptocurrencyNewsSocial MediaTop StoriesMarketsTechGeneral

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month