It's Official: Elon Musk Is Twitter's New CEO

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk will lead Twitter after having purchased the company last Thursday.

What Happened: Musk disclosed his new position in a filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

The entrepreneur is also involved with The Boring Company and Neuralink and he is also the CEO of SpaceX.

Why It Matters: A separate filing indicated that Musk became the sole director of Twitter after purchasing the Jack Dorsey-led platform.

After taking over, Musk fired Parag Agrawal, the CEO of Twitter, and some other key executives such as CFO Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Musk declared himself the “Chief Twit” of Twitter in an apparent signal that he would appoint himself the interim CEO.

