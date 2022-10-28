Pinterest To Surge Over 14%? Plus This Analyst Boosts PT On Apple

- Barclays raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $155 to $156. Apple shares gained 0.6% to $145.60 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler boosted Pinterest, Inc. PINS price target from $23 to $25. Pinterest shares dropped 0.7% to close at $21.89 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo raised PG&E Corporation PCG price target from $17 to $18.. PG&E shares fell 2.5% to $14.99 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities cut the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $170 to $160. Amazon shares fell 12% to $97.70 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse cut price target for Travel + Leisure Co. TNL from $77 to $31. Travel + Leisure shares fell 2.1% to $36.43 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities cut the price target on West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST from $385 to $250. West Pharmaceutical shares fell 0.7% to $219.70 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut the price target for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR from $550 to $450. Monolithic Power shares fell 8.3% to $302.06 in pre-market trading.
