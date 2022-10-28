ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Pinterest To Surge Over 14%? Plus This Analyst Boosts PT On Apple

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 28, 2022 8:40 AM | 1 min read
Pinterest To Surge Over 14%? Plus This Analyst Boosts PT On Apple

 


  • Barclays raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $155 to $156. Apple shares gained 0.6% to $145.60 in pre-market trading.

  • Piper Sandler boosted Pinterest, Inc. PINS price target from $23 to $25. Pinterest shares dropped 0.7% to close at $21.89 on Thursday.

  • Wells Fargo raised PG&E Corporation PCG price target from $17 to $18.. PG&E shares fell 2.5% to $14.99 in pre-market trading.

  • Truist Securities cut the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $170 to $160. Amazon shares fell 12% to $97.70 in pre-market trading.

  • Credit Suisse cut price target for Travel + Leisure Co. TNL from $77 to $31. Travel + Leisure shares fell 2.1% to $36.43 in pre-market trading.

  • B of A Securities cut the price target on West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST from $385 to $250. West Pharmaceutical shares fell 0.7% to $219.70 in pre-market trading.

  • Needham cut the price target for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR from $550 to $450. Monolithic Power shares fell 8.3% to $302.06 in pre-market trading.


    •  

 

 

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas