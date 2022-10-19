Trump Questioned At Mar-A-Lago Under Oath By Rape Accuser's Lawyers: Report

Donald Trump was reportedly deposed at his Florida home by the lawyers of an author who accused him of raping her in 2019.

What Happened: The former president’s questioning under oath was confirmed by Roberta Kaplan, the lawyer for E.Jean Carroll, reported The Washington Post.

No comments were reportedly forthcoming from Trump's attorney Alina Habba but his lawyers have previously denied Trump having had any encounter with Carroll.

The former U.S. leader was deposed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, a person familiar with the event told the Post.

Why It Matters: Last week, it was reported that Trump could no longer delay the deposition in the defamation case filed by Carroll in 2019, while he was still in power.

Trump’s lawyers had argued that he is shielded from the lawsuit due to a federal law that gives government employees immunity from defamation claims.

Kaplan said in August that Carroll would sue Trump for sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress under a New York law set to go into effect on Nov. 24, according to a prior report.

Trump said in a recent post on Truth Social that Carroll was “not telling the truth.” He said she is a woman “I had nothing to do with.”

