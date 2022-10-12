Trump Can't Delay Deposition In Rape Defamation Case, Federal Judge Rules

Donald Trump received yet another legal setback on Wednesday after a federal judge rejected his request to delay deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by a journalist who claimed the former president raped her.

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that contrary to claims made by Trump, the former U.S. leader deposing would not put an “undue burden” on him, reported Reuters.

“We are pleased that Judge Kaplan agreed with our position not to stay discovery in this case,” said Roberta Kaplan, the lawyer for author and journalist E.Jean Carroll.

Trump’s lawyers claim that he is shielded from the lawsuit due to a federal law that gives government employees immunity from defamation claims, according to Reuters.

Why It Matters: In late September, a federal appeals court set aside Kaplan’s ruling that Trump was not protected by the federal law immunizing employees against defamation.

Carroll filed the defamation lawsuit in 2019 after Trump issued statements in response to rape allegations made by the journalist. He said at the time, “She’s not my type.”

Trump’s legal troubles could increase, however, as Carroll plans to sue him for sexual battery under a law set to take effect on Nov. 24.

The former president accused Carroll of making up a story on Truth Social on Wednesday. He said, “In the meantime, and for the record, E.Jean Carroll is not telling the truth, is a woman I had nothing to do with.”

Truth Social is a part of Trump Media & Technology Group, a company set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

