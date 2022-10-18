Trump To Get Subpoenaed 'Shortly' By Jan. 6 Panel, Says Liz Cheney: 'American People Deserve To Hear Directly From Him'

Former President Donald Trump will be issued a subpoena by the committee probing the Jan.6 riots “shortly.”

What Happened: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chair of the committee, said Trump will be issued the subpoena to testify under oath, reported CNN.

“There was no disagreement on the committee,” said Cheney on the committee’s decision-making process, according to the report.

“We all felt that our obligation is to seek his testimony, that the American people deserve to hear directly from him, that it has to be under oath, that he has to be held accountable.”

“We’ll be issuing the subpoena shortly both for his testimony under oath as well as for documents,” said Cheney, as per CNN.

Why It Matters: Cheney refused to list explicit steps the panel would take if Trump fails to appear after being subpoenaed.

“We’ll take whatever next steps we have to take, you know, assuming that he will fulfill his legal obligation and honor the subpoena, but if that doesn’t happen, then we’ll take the steps we need to take after that, but I don’t want to go too far down that path at this point,” said the Wyoming representative, according to CNN.

Last week, the committee voted unanimously to subpoena the former U.S. leader with Cheney saying at the time about the events of Jan. 6 and Trump — ”None of this would have happened without him.”

