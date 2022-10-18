Disney To $134? Plus Barclays Predicts $502 For Intuit

Rosenblatt cut the price target on The Walt Disney Company DIS from $140 to $134. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Disney shares rose 2.5% to $99.71 in pre-market trading.

Barclays cut the price target for Intuit Inc. INTU from $585 to $502. Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Intuit shares rose 2.8% to $415.00 in pre-market trading.

Raymond James cut the price target on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS from $126 to $112. Fidelity National Information shares rose 2.1% to $78.62 in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo lowered the price target for The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW from $250 to $215. Sherwin-Williams shares rose 1.9% to $213.00 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse cut the price target for First Republic Bank FRC from $170 to $150. First Republic Bank shares rose 3.1% to $123.00 in pre-market trading.

Rosenblatt lowered the price target on Paramount Global PARA from $19 to $15. Paramount Global shares rose 2.8% to $19.83 in pre-market trading.

JMP Securities slashed the price target on Hippo Holdings Inc. HIPO from $100 to $70. Hippo Holdings shares rose 6.7% to $17.50 in pre-market trading.

