ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Disney To $134? Plus Barclays Predicts $502 For Intuit

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 18, 2022 8:42 AM | 1 min read
Disney To $134? Plus Barclays Predicts $502 For Intuit
  • Rosenblatt cut the price target on The Walt Disney Company DIS from $140 to $134. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Disney shares rose 2.5% to $99.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays cut the price target for Intuit Inc. INTU from $585 to $502. Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Intuit shares rose 2.8% to $415.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut the price target on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS from $126 to $112. Fidelity National Information shares rose 2.1% to $78.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target for The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW from $250 to $215. Sherwin-Williams shares rose 1.9% to $213.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target for First Republic Bank FRC from $170 to $150. First Republic Bank shares rose 3.1% to $123.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt lowered the price target on Paramount Global PARA from $19 to $15. Paramount Global shares rose 2.8% to $19.83 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities slashed the price target on Hippo Holdings Inc. HIPO from $100 to $70. Hippo Holdings shares rose 6.7% to $17.50 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Here Are 5 Stock Picks For October 17 From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas