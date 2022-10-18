ñol

Why fuboTV Shares Are Trading Higher By 11%; Here Are 22 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 18, 2022 6:52 AM | 3 min read
Why fuboTV Shares Are Trading Higher By 11%; Here Are 22 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 78.1% to $0.0787 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday.
  • Zovio Inc ZVO rose 60.2% to $0.2311 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Monday.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AVEO rose 37% to $14.36 in pre-market trading. LG Chem, Ltd. to Acquire AVEO Pharmaceuticals for $15.00 per share in cash.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED shares rose 34.1% to $7.31 in pre-market trading. Ra Medical Systems raised $7.6 million through completed at-the-market facility.
  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC rose 12.6% to $0.9395 in pre-market trading after jumping 60% on Monday.
  • fuboTV Inc. FUBO rose 10.8% to $4.49 in pre-market trading after the company issued preliminary Q3 North America revenue results above previous guidance. The company also reported a 27% increase in North America paid subscribers and ceased operation of Fubo Sportsbook.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP rose 10.3% to $0.16 in pre-market trading. Adamis Pharmaceuticals recently initiated a process to explore a range of strategic and financing alternatives.
  • Tremor International Ltd TRMR rose 10% to $7.92 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Monday.
  • Loyalty Ventures Inc. LYLT shares rose 9.8% to $0.9778 in pre-market trading.
  • Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB rose 9.8% to $0.3799 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Monday.
  • WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG rose 9.3% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after jumping 25% on Monday.
  • Canoo Inc. GOEV rose 9% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Monday.
  • mCloud Technologies Corp. MCLD shares rose 7.4% to $1.31 in pre-market trading.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .


Losers

  • Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB shares fell 14.3% to $0.1839 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Monday. Statera Biopharma announced signing of a binding MOU with Holobeam Technologies to gain access to Holobeam's disruptive diagnostic imaging and therapeutic technology for cancer patients.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR shares fell 12.7% to $0.7812 in pre-market trading. Acorda Therapeutics shares surged 164% on Monday after the company announced a $16.5 million award and royalty/supply relief in the AMPYRA arbitration case.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE fell 10.6% to $4.10 in pre-market trading after declining 12% on Monday.
  • Alfi, Inc. ALF fell 10.2% to $0.2515 in pre-market trading after surging over 10% on Monday.
  • Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE shares fell 10% to $0.27 in pre-market trading after surging 15% on Monday. Nuwellis recently announced pricing of $9.6 million upsized underwritten public offering.
  • Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI fell 9.4% to $8.68 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Monday.
  • Inpixon INPX shares fell 8.6% to $8.33 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced new purchase orders.
  • Cytosorbents Corporation CTSO fell 6.5% to $1.57 in pre-market trading. CytoSorbents announced pending retirement of Chief Financial Officer Kathleen P. Bloch.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE shares fell 6.3% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 21% on Monday.

