Polestar Launches New Electric SUV - With 300 Miles Range

- Sweden-based Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY unveiled the Polestar 3 electric performance SUV.
- The fully electric 5-seat SUV premieres a new aerodynamic profile, and the materials used inside the car have been selected for their sustainability credentials.
- It is the first car from Polestar to feature centralized computing with NVIDIA Corp NVDA NVIDIA DRIVE core computer, running software from Volvo AB VLVLY Volvo Cars.
- The infotainment system is powered by a next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies Inc QCOM. Android Automotive OS is the in-car operating system, co-developed with Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL Google and fronted by a 14.5-inch center display.
- With the optional Performance Pack, total output is 380 kW (517 hp) and 910 Nm (671 lb-ft).
- A 111 kWh battery pack provides Polestar 3 with a driving range of up to 300 miles.
- Production for initial launch markets is planned to begin in Volvo Cars' facility in Chengdu, China, from mid-2023, with first deliveries expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Manufacturing at Volvo Cars' Ridgeville, South Carolina facility in the U.S. is expected to follow towards the middle of 2024.
- The Polestar 3 Long range Dual motor is priced at $83,900.
- Price Action: PSNY shares are trading lower by 1.17% at $5.07 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
