Polestar Launches New Electric SUV - With 300 Miles Range

Sweden-based Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY unveiled the Polestar 3 electric performance SUV.

The fully electric 5-seat SUV premieres a new aerodynamic profile, and the materials used inside the car have been selected for their sustainability credentials.

It is the first car from Polestar to feature centralized computing with NVIDIA Corp NVDA NVIDIA DRIVE core computer, running software from Volvo AB VLVLY Volvo Cars.

The infotainment system is powered by a next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies Inc QCOM.

Android Automotive OS is the in-car operating system, co-developed with Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL Google and fronted by a 14.5-inch center display. With the optional Performance Pack, total output is 380 kW (517 hp) and 910 Nm (671 lb-ft).

A 111 kWh battery pack provides Polestar 3 with a driving range of up to 300 miles.

Production for initial launch markets is planned to begin in Volvo Cars' facility in Chengdu, China, from mid-2023, with first deliveries expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Manufacturing at Volvo Cars' Ridgeville, South Carolina facility in the U.S. is expected to follow towards the middle of 2024.

The Polestar 3 Long range Dual motor is priced at $83,900.

Price Action: PSNY shares are trading lower by 1.17% at $5.07 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

Photo Via Company

