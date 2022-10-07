ñol

Polestar Aims For 50,000 Car Deliveries In 2022

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 7, 2022 10:25 AM | 1 min read
Polestar Aims For 50,000 Car Deliveries In 2022
  • Electric vehicle maker Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY reported third-quarter vehicle delivery of 9,215 units.
  • Year-to-date vehicle delivery jumped 100% year-on-year to 30,400 cars.
  • A recent ramp-up in production following COVID-19 disruptions in China earlier in 2022 has resulted in significantly higher production rates, said Polestar.
  • The company expects to meet its 50,000 global volume target for 2022 by delivering the remaining vehicles in Q4.
  • "We needed to catch up on production after Covid-19 related setbacks in China and we have," said CEO Thomas Ingenlath.
  • The company will post its financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2022 on Friday, November 11, 2022.
  • Price Action: PSNY shares are trading lower by 1.78% at $5.53 on the last check Friday.

