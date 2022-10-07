Polestar Aims For 50,000 Car Deliveries In 2022

by

Electric vehicle maker Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY reported third-quarter vehicle delivery of 9,215 units.

Year-to-date vehicle delivery jumped 100% year-on-year to 30,400 cars.

A recent ramp-up in production following COVID-19 disruptions in China earlier in 2022 has resulted in significantly higher production rates, said Polestar.

The company expects to meet its 50,000 global volume target for 2022 by delivering the remaining vehicles in Q4.

"We needed to catch up on production after Covid-19 related setbacks in China and we have," said CEO Thomas Ingenlath.

The company will post its financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2022 on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Price Action: PSNY shares are trading lower by 1.78% at $5.53 on the last check Friday.

