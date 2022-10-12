ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Procter & Gamble Faces Challenges From Strong Dollar & Inflation, Says Analyst

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 12, 2022 2:10 PM | 1 min read
Procter & Gamble Faces Challenges From Strong Dollar & Inflation, Says Analyst
  • Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Procter & Gamble Co PG and lowered the price target to $155 from $175.
  • The analyst also lowered her Q1, and FY23 EPS estimates to $1.54 and $5.75, respectively, as solid pricing and improved efficiencies are more than offset by a stronger U.S. dollar, cost pressures, and continued China lockdowns.
  • Aside from still elevated commodity and transportation cost pressures, estimated at $2.4 billion after-tax for FY23, Q1 will include a few challenges for the company, including worsening FX, softening sell-in, supply chain constraints in some products and China lockdowns, weighing most heavily on Beauty, specifically the SK-II brand.
  • But even with the challenges, Tong thinks Procter’s pricing power has held strong, supported by steady brand support and innovation and a price-laddered portfolio.
  • The analyst added that optimizing product formulations and more tactical promotions are likely to help offset cost challenges and manage softening demand trends.
  • The company is expected to report earnings on October 19.
  • Also ReadKraft Heinz Analyst Projects Gross Margin Inflection Ahead, Says Company Now Structurally Better Positioned
  • Price Action: PG shares are trading higher by 0.23% at $124.51 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsGeneral