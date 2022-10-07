Domino's Pizza To Drop Around 3%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

- Barclays cut Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $350 to $315. Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Underweight rating on the stock. Domino's shares fell 3.3% to close at $324.22 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target on American Express Company AXP from $190 to $180. Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. American Express shares rose 0.8% to $143.46 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler slashed Alexander's, Inc. ALX price target from $205 to $159. Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb maintained an Underweight rating on the stock. Alexander's shares fell 1.1% to close at $209.63 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo lowered Mastercard Incorporated MA price target from $400 to $365. Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Mastercard rose 0.3% to $299.99 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities cut PRA Group, Inc. PRAA price target from $52 to $47. JMP Securities analyst David Scharf maintained a Market Outperform rating on the stock. PRA Group shares fell 1.1% to close at $32.64 on Thursday.
- Citigroup lowered Werner Enterprises, Inc. WERN price target from $44 to $42. Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained the stock with a Neutral. Werner Enterprises shares rose 0.2% to close at $39.05 on Thursday.
