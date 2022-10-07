DraftKings, Credit Suisse And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc AMBC shares jumped 13.4% to $14.51 in pre-market trading. Ambac settled RMBS litigations against Bank Of America for $1.84 billion.

shares jumped 13.4% to $14.51 in pre-market trading. Ambac settled RMBS litigations against Bank Of America for $1.84 billion. Aehr Test Systems AEHR surged 11.1% to $15.41 in pre-market trading as the company posted better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday.

surged 11.1% to $15.41 in pre-market trading as the company posted better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. Payoneer Global Inc. PAYO rose 8.9% to $7.69 in pre-market trading. Payoneer Global will replace Lantheus Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective on Wednesday, October 12.

rose 8.9% to $7.69 in pre-market trading. Payoneer Global will replace Lantheus Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective on Wednesday, October 12. Atlas Corp. ATCO rose 7.3% to $15.07 in pre-market trading. Poseidon Acquisition continued discussions to acquire all common shares of Atlas not controlled by consortium members for $15.50 per share in cash.

rose 7.3% to $15.07 in pre-market trading. Poseidon Acquisition continued discussions to acquire all common shares of Atlas not controlled by consortium members for $15.50 per share in cash. DraftKings Inc. DKNG climbed 7% to $17.17 in pre-market trading on the buzz surrounding a large partnership with Walt Disney’s ESPN.

climbed 7% to $17.17 in pre-market trading on the buzz surrounding a large partnership with Walt Disney’s ESPN. Credit Suisse Group AG CS gained 6.3% to $4.56 in pre-market trading after reports said the company was planning to buy back $3 billion of its debt as part of its plans to streamline following questions about its financial health.

gained 6.3% to $4.56 in pre-market trading after reports said the company was planning to buy back $3 billion of its debt as part of its plans to streamline following questions about its financial health. DexCom, Inc. DXCM rose 6.2% to $101.11 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler maintained DexCom with an Overweight and raised the price target from $110 to $120.

rose 6.2% to $101.11 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler maintained DexCom with an Overweight and raised the price target from $110 to $120. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB rose 5% to $42.50 in pre-market trading.

