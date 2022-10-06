ñol

AngioDynamics, Resources Connection And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 6, 2022 11:27 AM | 1 min read
AngioDynamics, Resources Connection And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Thursday

U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 85 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

  • AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO shares tumbled 17.3% to $17.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR dropped 13.7% to $7.64 after jumping 29% on Wednesday.
  • Li Auto Inc. LI fell 12.2% to $20.97.
  • Resources Connection, Inc. RGP dipped 10.7% to $16.03 following Q1 results.
  • Nutex Health Inc. NUTX declined 10.2% to $1.0950.
  • The Oncology Institute, Inc. TOI fell 9.9% to $4.37.
  • Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR fell 9.2% to $60.16. Integer sees preliminary Q3 revenue of $342 million to $344 million and adjusted EPS of $0.86-$0.99.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT dropped 8.2% to $1.57.
  • Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. FBC fell 8.1% to $32.62.
  • Skillsoft Corp. SKIL declined 7.2% to $1.81.
  • Silvergate Capital Corporation SI fell 7.1% to $73.31. Wells Fargo downgraded Silvergate Capital from Overweight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $115 to $70.
  • Waste Connections, Inc. WCN dropped 6.5% to $132.54.
  • Semtech Corporation SMTC declined 6.4% to $29.99 after the company announced a $250 million convertible senior notes offering.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: big losersInformation TechnologyInternet Software & ServicesTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas