Disney+ Relaunches On PS5 Consoles With 4K HDR Support — But Are Streaming Sticks Still Better?

Walt Disney Co's DIS Disney+ streaming platform has announced that users can download the app natively on PlayStation 5 consoles.

What Happened: Disney+ relaunched for Sony Group Corp.’s SONY PlayStation 5 consoles on Oct. 4, allowing users to stream TV shows, movies, and originals in 4K High-Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality.

“The ability to support 4K HDR video streaming on the platform will also improve the viewing experience for fans,” said Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of product and design at Disney Streaming, in a statement.

The upgrade is not on par with some latest TV technologies, according to TechRadar, meaning, it's better for users to stick to streaming devices.

The upgraded version of Disney+ still doesn't support Dolby Atmos (for audio) or Dolby Vision HDR, said the report. Users who have smart TVs compatible with these features can enjoy a more immersive viewing experience using media streaming devices such as Apple TV 4K, Roku Ultra, and Amazon Fire TV Cube.

Why It's Important: Before this upgrade, Disney+ content on PlayStation 5 was restricted to 1080p resolution. Its OTT contemporaries such as Netflix NFLX, Warner Bros. Discovery's WBD HBO Max, and Amazon.com Inc.'s AMZN Prime Video were ahead in offering 4K playback on PlayStation 5.

Price Action: Walt Disney closed Wednesday’s session down 0.75% at $100.04, according to Benzinga Pro data.

