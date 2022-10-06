Sotera Health, SMART Global And Other Big Losers From Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed slightly lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 40 points on Wednesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session.
- Nutex Health Inc. NUTX shares dipped 15.9% to close at $1.22.
- Tritium DCFC Limited DCFC declined 13% to settle at $2.88.
- TH International Limited THCH dropped 12.3% to close at $5.43.
- InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV fell 11.7% to close at $ 5.12.
- Sotera Health Company SHC dropped 11% to close at $7.15 after Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE dropped 10.6% to close at $2.45.
- Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN fell 9.5% to settle at $7.28 after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH fell 9.3% to close at $261.60.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 9.3% to close at $43.75.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ dipped 9% to settle at $2.62.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 8.6% to close at $5.97.
- WW International, Inc. WW dropped 8.6% to close at $4.02. Truist Securities maintained WW International with a Hold and lowered the price target from $7 to $5.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV declined 8.3% to close at $10.99.
- Pharming Group N.V. PHAR dipped 8.2% to close at $10.70. The FDA recently accepted Pharming Group’s marketing application seeking approval for leniolisib for rare primary immunodeficiency activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS) in adults and adolescents.
- 2U, Inc. TWOU fell 7.3% to close at $6.14.
- SMART Global Holdings Inc. SGH shares fell 7.1% to close at $15.80. SMART Global reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 6.2% to close at $4.22 after gaining 12% on Tuesday.
